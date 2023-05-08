CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — With the impending sale and redevelopment of the Johnston YMCA in NoDa, community members are concerned about what might become of the historic property.

The large brick building and corresponding green space/tree canopy that sits in the middle of the arts and culture district has been active as a YMCA for roughly 75 years. Now, there are fears the new developer will cut down the trees and build atop one of the few remaining green spaces in the neighborhood.

“This site has been here since the mills were around. The whole purpose of this space was for the millworkers to use as a community space. If we lose that, we lose a historical aspect of the neighborhood,” said NoDa Tree Save founder Krysten Reilly.

The developer and the plans for the site have yet to be announced, but Reilly has started a petition to let the developer know that she and more than 800 other community members want to preserve the green space and tree canopy.

She calls it a proactive step to let the property’s new owners know that she “means business.”

“We continue to build a lot of new infrastructure here, and we’re welcoming a lot of new residents and a lot of new guests here, but what we’re not increasing our supply of is community amenities,” said Reilly.

For some, it’s this small sliver of nature that draws them to NoDa.

“It brings life to an area. Without having trees and without having something nice to look at, you don’t really want to go there. I don’t go to Uptown Charlotte because I don’t want to look at a bunch of buildings,” said Conor McKeon.

With so many unanswered questions as to what will happen with the property, it’s all these concerned citizens can do but advocate.

“It’d be nice to not rip it all down. For what? For more condos that we can’t afford?” said McKeon.

The Johnston YMCA plans to remain open until the year of the year. When asked for comment, a spokesperson for the organization said they are leaving it to the developer to decide when to announce the upcoming plans.