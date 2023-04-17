CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Months after demolishing one of Charlotte’s most iconic skate parks, skaters across the city will soon have a new home down the street.

Piles of concrete are what’s left of the former Eastland DIY Skatepark off Central Avenue after lasting seven years.

“It was sad,” Charlotte skateboarder Elijah Guzman said. “It was really sad because that is literally my childhood right there.”

Last year’s demolition ultimately dispersed a community of skaters now having to drive upwards of 45 minutes to skate.

“We need another skate spot in our city,” said Luke Giduz, co-founder of Charlotte Skate Foundation. “It’s pretty much that simple in my mind.”

Giduz co-founded the foundation shortly after the Eastland Park shut down.

Immediately, the group’s mission was to find a new location.

“We just started going to city council meetings and advocating and pleading our case, and we kind of figured out that the quickest way to get a replacement skatepark was to found a legitimate organization,” Giduz said. “So that is where Charlotte Skate Foundation started.”

After shopping around the city for a prime location, the foundation set eyes on the rundown tennis courts at Kilborne Park.

“We are kind of treating Parks and Rec as a private entity, and they were basically just willing to work with us and donate a piece of unutilized land to our cause, which is amazing,” Giduz explained. “We are very grateful for that.”

He says the city gives the foundation free rein over the property in a $1-a-year lease agreement.

“That’s the best,” said east Charlotte resident Nikia Rouse. “To be, in my opinion, that is the best. Like, why not donate to something that will keep the kids out of the street.”

The foundation is still working out the details but plans on repaving the court and voting on obstacles to fill the park.

“That’s the cool thing about a DIY skatepark is you can always add on to it; you can always tear stuff out and rebuild them differently,” Giduz said. “It’s kind of like an ever-changing-organic skate park model.”

Giduz says the park must be self-sustaining, including an estimated $ 8,000-a-year insurance plan. The foundation is asking for donations to help cover the costs.

So far, it has risen by more than $10,000.

If all goes as planned, Giduz says work on the park is expected to begin by July 1st.

“That’s really exciting. I am really hyped for that,” Guzman said. “I heard about Kilborne; I am excited.”