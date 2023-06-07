CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The news spread quickly to Wells Fargo Tournament Director, Gary Sobba.

“Well, I was at my desk and the phone rang and so forth, just like everyone else in the golf world, it really came as a complete surprise,” Sobba said.

PGA Tour commissioner has ‘heated’ meeting with players

He says he’s heard varying reactions from players.

“Some were a little bit upset,” Sobba said. “Some are just going to wait to see because no one really knows what the dynamics are so I think we got to wait back and see.”

The players, like much of Americans, found out on Twitter.

Collin Morikawa tweeted, “I love finding out morning news on Twitter.”

Phil Mickelson, one of the first to defect from the PGA Tour shared, “Awesome day today.”

The agreement lacks any mention of player compensation, which is what attracted golfers like Gastonia native Harold Varner III to play for LIV Golf. While some are already calling Monahan a hypocrite for the move, others believe the merger could be good for the sport.

“The Wells Fargo Championship had the most successful event in Charlotte history,” Sobba said. “I think for us it’s how do we take the positive and make it even better because we were elevated this year. We were designated and we’re in those discussions going forward, but I think there are some positives that come out of this.”