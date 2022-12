CONOVER, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Conover Fire Department officials are fighting a late-night fire at a mobile home park.

Officials said a fire occurred at 1103 Lyle Haven Drive NW in north Conover.

Conover Fire is operating a Working Structure Fire, 1103 Lyle Haven Dr. NW, Lyle Haven MHP, Use caution in the area and Yield to all responding units. — Conover Fire Dept. (@ConoverFire) December 14, 2022

The fire department urged drivers to use caution in the area and let first responders get access to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.