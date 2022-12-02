CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — From Athens, Greece to Atlanta, Georgia – the founders of a world-renowned museum have chosen the Queen City for its next location.

Construction continues around the clock to set up the museum in Uptown. It is scheduled to open to the public on Friday, December 9.

The Museum of Illusions at the Ally Charlotte Center will play tricks on your mind. The first floor of the tower will now be home to the museum with more than 60 exhibits spread across more than 60,000 square feet of space.

“So our museum is filled with exhibits that will trick your brain and your eyes and all of your senses. They are fully immersive and they will educate you and entertain at the same time,” said Marketing & Sales Manager. Tiffany Spaulding.

Queen City News was given an early preview of the museum. One exhibit casts three different shadows of visitors in three different colors. The educational component is if you can guess how each exhibit is tricking your mind.

Construction crews are putting the finishing touches on the interactive museum which has 38 other locations across the world, with the first opening in Croatia.

“This is the first location in the Carolinas that bridges the gap between New York and Florida,” said Spaulding.

The location at the Ally Charlotte Center was key in helping the museum move to the Queen City. The new tower offered plenty of space and sits within a busy section between Uptown and South End.

“Uptown Charlotte is such a rapidly growing area with new businesses and new housing, this museum and this location is perfect for everyone,” said Spaulding.

Museum leaders say the attraction will be a staple in the community and call Uptown home for years to come.

For information about the museum, including tickets, click here.