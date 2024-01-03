CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Access to two Charlotte International Airport express desks has been closed due to an accident in the area involving downed power lines, airport officials announced Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred around midnight on Harlee Ave. near Wilkinson Blvd. and involved downed power lines. Closures were expected to last until 9 a.m. No power outages were reported by Duke Energy

Both travelers and employees at the airport were being emailed alternate parking arrangements.

Both express decks are closed and no other parking decks have been affected.