CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A stretch of I-485 near Matthews has been shut down due to a crash, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

Roadways were closed near Mile Marker 54 on the outer loop near Exit 52 and impact to traffic is expected to be high.

The incident occurred around 5:17 p.m. and drivers are being encouraged to see alternate routes for travel.

It is unclear at this time what caused the accident and we’ll have more details as they come into the newsroom.