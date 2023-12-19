CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – While a popular local chef continues to deal with the aftermath of a fire that struck one of his locations, he will open up a new spot Tuesday.

Chef Andarrio of Cuzzo’s Cuisine had an electrical fire at his Enderly location last May that caused $125,000 worth of damage and shut down the location indefinitely.

Now, Andarrio is debuting his new location at Charlotte Premium Outlets.

Cuzzo’s has been operating a food truck and also has a location in the University area and both seem to be doing well.

Andarrio has been an active member of the Charlotte community including children’s cooking classes that help feed and educate.