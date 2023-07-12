CORNELIUS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A cyber threat has been ‘contained’ by the Town of Cornelius’ Technology Operations (TechOps) Department, authorities announced.

The cyber threat was detected in the early stages by town staff on Tuesday evening, July 11. The TechOps Department has contained the threat, the Town of Cornelius said.

TechOps is currently working with county and state agencies to ensure all town devices “are scanned and cleaned before normal operations resume.”

Authorities said this process may delay some town services.

“We appreciate your patience and understanding as we work to quickly restore our systems,” the Town of Cornelius said on Wednesday.