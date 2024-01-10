CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Duke Energy crews confirm with Queen City News damage reported at a substation is causing an outage in south Charlotte.

The area won’t be fixed until after 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 10.

Power crews still working on getting service restored in S CLT for more than a thousand customers since yesterdays storm. Crews tell me part of the sub-station off Columbine Cr. was damaged @Queen_City_News @QCNWeather pic.twitter.com/dZHdgAbjuj — Brien Blakely (@BrienBlakelyTV) January 10, 2024

More than 1,000 customers were without power midday Wednesday after severe weather ripped through the Charlotte area Tuesday afternoon. Nearly 100,000 customers lost power Tuesday, however, the majority of those customers had their power back on by early Wednesday morning.

The substation that was reported damaged is situated along Columbine Circle, not far from Providence Road, and near McMullen Creek.