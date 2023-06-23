DAVIDSON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Athletics Dept. with Davidson College said they’re determining what actions will be taken following reports of hazing on the men’s swim team.

Davidson College confirmed to Queen City News on Friday, June 23, that a member of the Men’s Swim & Dive Team filed a complaint.

“The health and safety of every Davidson College student is our highest priority, and the College takes hazing allegations very seriously. We are prohibited by federal privacy laws from disclosing the names of the students involved,” Davidson College said in a released statement.

Davidson College said they have provided support to those who raised concerns by “connecting them with staff and resources from the Center for Student Health and Well-Being.”

The Davidson College Men’s Swim & Dive Team has made headlines in the past for cheering in their swimsuits at basketball games.

Below is Davidson College’s current Hazing Policy, as listed on their website:

“The college’s perspective on hazing is broadly viewed as any activity expected of someone joining or participating in a group that humiliates, degrades, abuses, or endangers them, regardless of a person’s willingness to participate.

Furthermore, the college views any action in which a student is not given an option to participate, or in which an option is given but there is a consequence (whether real or perceived) of not participating, as hazing. Hazing includes violation of North Carolina law as established in NCGS §14-35.

Utilizing information from stophazing.org, Davidson College identifies three types of hazing behaviors, although the college considers all types of hazing to be serious.”

Subtle hazing – behaviors that emphasize a power imbalance between new members/rookies and other members of the group. Because these types of Hazing are often taken-for-granted or accepted as “harmless” or meaningless, subtle hazing typically involves activities or attitudes that breach reasonable standards of mutual respect and place new members/rookies on the receiving end of ridicule, embarrassment, and/or humiliation tactics. New members/rookies often feel the need to endure subtle hazing to feel like part of the group or team (some types of subtle hazing may also be considered harassment hazing).

