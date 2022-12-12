On Monday, community leaders and veterans in Davidson took the next steps toward creating the town’s first veteran’s monument.

The small community has a thriving veteran population but no place to honor them publicly. In fact, Davidson is the only town in north Mecklenburg County without a veteran’s memorial.

Davidson College has a War memorial, which exclusively honors alums of the college.

“This community has so many veterans, and we see that on Memorial Day and Veterans Day when we go to our three cemeteries in the community and place flags at the graves of our veterans,” said Davidson Town Commissioner Jane Campbell. Campbell is also a United States Navy veteran.

Davidson has floated ideas for the monument for years. Monday’s meeting was the second public input session on the project.

Currently, there are yet to be any set plans for where the monument will go. Attendees of Monday’s meeting proposed constructing the project in front of the existing Town Hall on Main Street or the future Town Hall on South Street. Davidson residents also suggested building it at Roosevelt Wilson Park, but the capability to install public art there is limited due to asbestos in the ground.

“My vision would be that it would be an open plaza, that it would be accessible, that it would actually recognize some of the veterans who we don’t know,” said Davidson veteran Marvin Brandon, who served in Berlin in the 1970s.

The Davidson Public Arts Commission has already pledged $25,000 towards the project, but the town estimates it will cost upwards of $100,000 to complete. Much of that funding will likely need to come from donations.

“I don’t think we will have any shortage of support for people stepping up to get behind this project,” said Campbell. “It’s about letting the next generation know the history of the service of people that have lived in or been a part of this community.”

The next public meeting will be in late January and will focus more heavily on the actual design of the project. Town leaders hope to be ready for construction by the Spring.