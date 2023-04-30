CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An investigation is underway Sunday morning after an overnight house fire claimed a life, the Charlotte Fire Department said.

Fire crews responded to the blaze at some point before 3 a.m. at a two-story home near 5300 Elderbank Drive. One victim was pronounced dead.

CFD said Ladder 28 responded to the scene and flames could be seen coming through the roof. The fire was controlled within 20 minutes by 30 firefighters.

Queen City News was on the scene.

The cause of the fire has not yet been released.