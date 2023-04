CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — CMPD had previously said the I-85 would be shut down Saturday night due to a “traffic crash investigation”.

Troopers say they received a call just after 10 p.m. on Saturday, April 15th, about a possible body lying on I-85 northbound near Freedom Drive.

A deceased pedestrian was found and has yet to be identified, troopers say. The investigation is ongoing.