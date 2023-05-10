RICHFIELD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Freezing temperatures this past winter are now affecting the local strawberry crop. One farm says they don’t even have enough supply to stay fully open.

Cody Strawberry Farm in Richfield says they didn’t realize the full impact of an eight-degree night in December until very recently. Their plants are not producing nearly as much fruit as they typically do.

“We really do feel like our crop has been cut in half, so we just hope for a better year next year,” said owner Jennifer Cody. “Farming is tough. We are at the weather’s mercy with everything we do.”

Normally, Cody Strawberry Farm has its 3.5-acre farm in Richfield and three strawberry stands in Harrisburg, Concord, and Albemarle open for business. But because of the limited supply of ripe berries, they’ve already had to close two of their stands for the season.

“Those stands typically start in the middle of April and they go to the end of May. This year, Harrisburg was there about five days, and the Concord stand was only provided berries for two days,” said Cody. “This is one of the worst seasons that we have ever seen in our 16 years.”

Since the beginning of May, they’ve also had to close their main farm down for picking four times due to the lack of ripe berries.

“We work all year long for one crop and one season. It’s hard looking in on it from back in August to the end of June to see how things turned out,” said Cody.

For now, Cody’s farm will have to keep making business decisions on a day-by-day basis. They ask all their customers to call or check their Facebook page for daily updates as to whether they’ll be open.

It’s all these farmers can do but hope for better luck next year.