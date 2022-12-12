CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The defense rested Monday morning in the trial of a CMPD officer charged with involuntary manslaughter after striking and killing a man while responding to an emergency in 2017.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer Phillip Barker was responding to a call in July 2017 when his patrol car hit 28-year-old James Short.

Barker was reportedly driving around 100 mph in a 35 mph zone at the intersection of Morehead Street and Euclid Avenue with his lights and sirens on.

Authorities said Short was thrown the length of a football field in the collision.

On Monday, Phillip Barker did not take the stand in his own defense as many people had anticipated.

The jury was released for the day after the defense rested. They will return Tuesday to hear closing arguments before deciding Officer Barker’s fate.

If convicted, the 29-year-old could face more than five years in prison.