LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Denver man died when his car hit a parked Freightliner truck Wednesday afternoon.

N.C. State Highway Patrolmen responded to a fatal collision on N.C. 16 near N.C. 16 Business around 12:55 p.m.

They say a 2014 Hyundai Tucson was traveling north on NC 16 when it drove off the right side of the road. The car struck the guardrail several times and collided with a 2014 Freightliner truck parked off the roadway.

Ryne Francis Elzer, 37, succumbed to his injuries at the scene. Authorities said Elzer wore his seatbelt. Maiden resident James King, 52, was the driver of the truck. King did not suffer any injuries.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

Highway Patrol officers said the initial investigation does not indicate impairment as a contributing factor. They said no charges would come from the collision.

During the on-scene investigation, the roadway was partially closed in the area for approximately two hours.