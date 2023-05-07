CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two months removed from his junior season coming to an end, Isaiah Evans takes time to reflect.

Isaiah Evans: “It sucks. We were one game away from a state championship. You just try and think about all the things you could’ve done right.”

As he aims to make those wrongs right, the North Meck star is using this offseason to step up as a leader in order to get his squad over the hump.

Evans: “I’m leading by example and taking the weight room seriously. I’m going hard in open runs. Having almost everybody back and everyone in the weight room and preparing themselves, I think that’s been the main focus.”

And Evans has quite a lot to build on. He was named Mr. Basketball after averaging 26 points, 6 boards, and 3 dimes during the season which included a school record 62 points in the 4th round of the playoffs. A major feat that is a testament to the work he’s put in.

Evans: “When you work for something so hard and you get to reap the benefits, there’s not a better feeling, to be honest.”

Schools from all across the country would take notice — however, one university two hours northeast of the Queen City stood above the rest.

Two weeks after his official visit to Duke, Evans made his pledge to the Blue Devils on April 27th. He says he had a gut feeling that he was making the right choice and he’s already built a strong bond with his future coaches.

Evans: “They were giving me examples whether it would be like videos or slideshows of how I could fit at their school. They expressed how much they wanted me. I feel like that relationship is a good one and will build as soon as I get there.

Before he heads off to play for the championship-rich program in Durham, Evans aims to win one of his own with the Vikings. The finishing touch to his already long legacy at North Meck.

Evans: “I’m about to break my scoring record next year, I’ve broken the playoff scoring record in my state. I scored 1,000 points. I’ve made all-conference and first-team all-district. I’ve done all of it but I don’t have a ring.”