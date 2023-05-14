SHELBY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Queen City News is on the scene after a homeowner tells us a truck smashed into his home overnight in Shelby and we are working to learn more information from the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office and Shelby Police.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

It is unclear at this time if anybody was killed, if this was a high-speed police chase, or what exactly led up to the incident.

The homeowner tells us the wreck occurred around 1 a.m. on Suttle Street. He said there were multiple victims inside the vehicle and we are working to confirm any injuries with Shelby Police and the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office. The homeowner said police were chasing the vehicle before it crashed into his home. We are vigorously working to confirm that as well.

Credit: Franklin Batten

Credit: Franklin Batten

Shelby Police along with fire emergency personnel were observed at the scene.

This is a developing story and we’ll have more information as it comes into the newsroom.