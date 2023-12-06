CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The Dilworth Tasting Room announced it will be expanding with a third location in the Queen City.

The restaurant and wine bar known for its fine wine and cocktails menu, will open up its new spot at 1413 Central Ave in between Snooze and Milkbread in the heart of Plaza Midwood and it’s expected to open in the second half of 2024.

The current locations include south Charlotte near SouthPark Mall and the original location off East Boulevard in Dilworth.

Features of the new location will be an outdoor garden and patio, an open kitchen offering a finger-food style menu that is expected to be similar to the other locations, and a signature cocktail and wine offering.

Dilworth Tasting Room is competing with the likes of the Foxcroft Wine Co. and several others in the Charlotte area that are targeting a mixed clientele of all ages for fast-casual sit-down experiences from lunch all the way into after-dinner hours.