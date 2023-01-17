CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – There is an ongoing dispute over the county lines between Union and Mecklenburg and a Wednesday agenda is set to discuss legislation to resolve the issue.

The legislation was filed on January 5th and is set to be on the agenda Wednesday for the Mecklenburg County Commissioners meeting.

The issue was originally discussed in 2001, according to the Mecklenburg County Assessor Ken Joyner said in a presentation obtained by Queen City News.

The documents in the presentation state that if the two sides disagree on a location, then the North Carolina Geodetic Survey will assist in defining and monumenting the disputed boundary.