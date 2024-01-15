CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A dive recovery in a north Charlotte neighborhood Monday afternoon has concluded in locating the remains of what is believed to be a missing woman, according to the Charlotte Fire Department (CFD).

Officials say the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) requested fire crews come out to a creek between Hucks Road and Kirkgard Trail, which are near Clarks Creek Park and Clarks Creek Greenway.

Photo: Nancy Brown, 79, via CMPD Photo: Nancy Brown, 79, via CMPD

Just before noon on January 15, CMPD said they believed they located the remains of 79-year-old Nancy Brown, who went missing on December 9 while visiting family in the same neighborhood.

Officials say it was originally thought that Ms. Brown may have hopped onto a bus back to Brooklyn, N.Y., where she lived. She left with her suitcase, clothes and a family photo album.

Ms. Brown suffered from some sort of cognitive impairment, according to authorities.

The Medical Examiner’s office will confirm whether this is Ms. Brown and how she died.

