NORTH CAROLINA (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — North Carolina DMV officials are offering fewer appointments and more walk-in opportunities hoping to make the experience smoother for customers. Customers have been complaining of standing in long lines for hours to handle basic business.

Queen City News visited a DMV location in West Charlotte and Mount Holly Monday afternoon. Both locations had lines out the door.

Andres Lopez stood in line for more than an hour at the West Charlotte license office. Lopez visited three DMV locations Monday trying to renew his license.

“Everywhere I go, they say they’re understaffed so that seems to be the big issue,” Lopez said.

Scrolling down the DMV website shows appointments are scarce in the Charlotte area. All locations have a 90-day wait for appointments, if you’re lucky you may catch a cancellation. Data shows customers don’t show up for 25% of DMV appointments. At the Mount Holly location, the line stretched out the door. Shelly Molapisi spent her entire morning trying to renew her license.

“We should not be here the whole day just to get our license renewed, things need to change,” Molapisi said.

While waiting in line, customers are subjected to limited seating and limited access to restrooms. Wayne Goodwin, DMV Commissioner says he routinely visits DMV locations to stand in line and understand the customer experience

“That’s why it has been my goal, my laser focus on what we can do using technology and more employees and other efficiencies to shorten lines and wait times,” Commissioner Goodwin said. “It’s gonna take the customers also being smart about it, the number one reason folks are frustrated besides long wait times is they get called up and they realize they forgot their documents.”

Goodwin also says the department has added a feature where you can see wait times online and the high-traffic offices will offer Saturday hours starting June 3rd.

“I do need the public to use these tools so we have the data to justify expanding these opportunities,” Commissioner Goodwin said.

North Carolina Supreme Court recently ruled election officials can require ID at the polls which could soon mean the DMV will see even more customers.

“With that court decision, that underscores the necessity of filling these vacancies as quickly as possible. If someone has not had an ID before, and or has not had a driver’s license in the system. In other words, if they don’t already have a record of being involved with DMV, then they’ll need to be in person. If it’s a matter of renewing, then they may be able to renew it online,” Commissioner Goodwin said.

Customers hope the changes at the DMV will lead to a better experience for people who have been experiencing long-standing issues.

“We really need better service this is really frustrating for us to get service like this you have to spend the whole day waiting we need things to change,” Molapisi said.

Commissioner Goodwin says Charlotte is the hardest place to fill DMV vacancies.

“The salaries are approximately $42,000 a year starting out and we have hiring bonuses for eligible employees. So if you know someone is looking for work, we’d love to have you join us in any of our Charlotte Mecklenburg driver’s license offices,” Goodwin said.