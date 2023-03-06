CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A massive scrap metal fire is causing significant delays in west Charlotte Monday, according to the fire department.

The incident was reported around 4:15 p.m. and happened on the 2200 block of Donald Ross Road.

Officials say the road was closed in both directions due to operations, and no injuries have been reported; Medic was on standby for any injuries.

According to the air quality section of Mecklenburg County’s website, the Remount monitoring site has been moved into MODERATE.

The following video was released from the scene:

FIRE VIDEO 🚒📽️ | Take a look at video from the scene of the west Charlotte fire. Firefighters say they've increased water pressure, and no injuries have been reported. Latest: https://t.co/0s1VL0wfpp (📸: @charlottefire) pic.twitter.com/wKs3zTabBM — Queen City News (@Queen_City_News) March 6, 2023

As of 4:53 p.m., firefighters said water pressure was increased to help contain the fire.

People in the area were urged to travel with ‘extreme caution.’