CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Downed trees, power outages, and flight delays were widespread on Tuesday following Monday’s storms around Charlotte.

As of Tuesday morning, 6,000 people remained without power in the Charlotte area, according to Duke Energy.

Charlotte Douglas International Airport was experiencing 40 delays and 46 canceled flights.

Downed trees were reported around the area, including several trees that crashed down a on home in Troutman. Andrea Martin and her husband were watching the storm roll in from their upstairs porch when they realized it was no longer safe to be outside.









“All of a sudden, coming up our cove, the most amazing thing – I can’t even explain what it looked like or what it was, but we knew we needed to run,” said Martin.

Mooresville also saw widespread power outages with heavy winds and rain. Officers and utility crews were out Tuesday morning along Oak Street working to clear a large, downed tree.