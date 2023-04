CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Four-time Grammy-winner Drake will bring his North American arena tour to the Spectrum Center this September.

The ‘It’s All a Blur Tour’, which kicks off in June, will make a stop in the Queen City on September 22, the Spectrum Center said.

Tickets for the event go on sale on April 28 at 12 p.m.

The Canadian rapper-singer’s last tour was in 2018.

For more ticket information, click here.