CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A prescription shortage continues to impact pharmacy shelves across Charlotte and the nation. The list of prescriptions includes children’s medicine, antibiotics, and ADHD medication.

“Everything is out on the 20 mg strength. Zero, zero, zero. There is none that I can get,” pharmacist and owner of Oakhurst Pharmacy Dr. Greg Deese said while scrolling on his work computer.

For nearly 40 years, Deese has been filling prescriptions across the Charlotte region at pharmacies like Rite Aid, CVS, and now his own store in Oakhurst.

“It has been three years this coming April at this little place,” Dr. Deese said.

While pharmacies, including his, are dealing with a prescription shortage, he dodges another bullet hitting many of his corporate competitors: an overworked and dwindling staff.

“They’ve really struggled. I believe with enough ancillary help as well as pharmacists. Even if you have enough pharmacists, you need technicians, and I have three technicians here now. If you don’t have enough technicians, then the pharmacists still can’t get everything done, as a general rule,” Deese said.

He said the process started during the pandemic. Pharmacists gained more responsibilities. COVID testing, vaccine shots, and an uptick in health risks pushed a wave of pharmacists to walk away from the industry early or cut their hours.

“I’ve been really fortunate that as other pharmacies have struggled, I have been able to capitalize on that quite honestly,” Deese said.

Deese is not looking to take on extra staff as the only full-time pharmacist at his shop, but that’s not stopping people from asking.

“I have had many pharmacists,” Deese said. “Many apply, send me notes, call me to know if I am hiring anybody. You know, as a small little pharmacy, obviously, I don’t need many people because it is just one store, but at the same token, I have never seen the availability of pharmacists be so great right now.”

As a result of the pharmacist shortage, some chain stores have started offering signing bonuses, longer breaks, and shorter hours of operation.