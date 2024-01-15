CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A dump truck took out multiple power poles in northeast Charlotte Monday morning knocking out power to nearly 2,000 people in the area, officials told Queen City News.

The incident occurred near Craighead Road and Graham Street where Duke Energy officials said repairs will take all day. 1,740 customers initially lost power, and that number is since down to 89.

Multiple power lines were knocked down, officials said.

The cause of the accident is unknown at this time.