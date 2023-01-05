CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – You have probably seen them on streets and sidewalks across the Queen City; electric bikes have picked up speed in metropolitan areas like Charlotte.

New research shows e-bikes are now outpacing electric vehicle sales in the U.S.

“Absolutely, it is much cheaper than driving a car,” said South End resident Krystal Laprad.

Stand still in Uptown Charlotte for five minutes, and you will quickly notice how residents and workers choose to get around town.

“I started on an electric scooter, but the bike was just way more safe and comfortable for me to ride,” Laprad said. “I take it to doctors’ appointments; I’ve got a little carrier for my dogs too, so If I need to take them further than walking distance.”

Like many, Laprad started her e-bike journey in 2020, when Charlotte bike stores saw a spike in demand.

“In 2020, just like the rest of the bicycle industry, everything just blew up, so we sold out of a lot of brands,” said Charlotte Cycles shop manager Mari NcNeary. “We had to restock. It was hard to restock because we had people’s names of bikes months before they could actually get them.”

Today, Charlotte Cycles is packed with bikes designed to replace cars.

“We want to be able to replace a car with an e-bike here,” McNeary said. “You don’t really break a sweat with an e-bike. So that is another reason why we have seen a few commuters starting to go back to work in Uptown. They want to get an e-bike, so they don’t have to sweat before work, pay for parking, deal with trying to find parking.”

A motor, chargeable battery, and speedometer separate an e-bike from your typical foot-powered bicycle.

“You don’t need a registration. You don’t need a license,” McNeary said.

“The only time I drive my car is seriously when we are going out of town, like on vacation, or if I go and see my parents out in Concord; other than that, I do not take a car,” Laprad said.