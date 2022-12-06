FORT MILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An early-morning wreck resulted in a death on Thursday.

Master Trooper Gary Miller with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the accident occurred on Gold Hill Road (S.C. 460) at 6:45 a.m.

The driver of a 2009 Ford F-250 hit a 2019 Izuzu box truck head-on. The box truck driver died in the wreck. Emergency personnel took the Ford driver to Piedmont Medical Center.

Authorities are investigating the wreck.