CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Wednesday’s Charlotte Knights game has been postponed due to excessive rainfall, the team has announced.

Tickets can be exchanged for any future 2023 home game with the exception of 4tf of July.

The game was slated for 5 p.m. at Truist Field in Uptown against the Lousiville Bats. The Knights and Bats will instead play a doubleheader Friday featuring two seven-inning contests.

Flooding, downed trees, and power outage have been reported throughout Charlotte and surrounding counties.