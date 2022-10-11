CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Fall color is really starting to pop in the Carolinas! Areas near Grandfather Mountain & Boone are getting to their peak!

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get Severe Weather Updates sent straight to your inbox

Fall foliage is still a bit patchy across Charlotte. We still have another 2 to 3 weeks for that peak color around the Queen City.

Our cool stretch of weather lately has been perfect to get the fall color to pop. Chilly nights and mild, sunny days are the perfect weather conditions to signal the leaves to break down their chlorophyll, the chemical that makes them green.

Calmer weather without any big storms prevents the leaves from getting knocked off the trees before they’re able to change color. Light first frost ensures they survive a little but longer into fall.

Cool is the key ingredient, but fall is losing its cool.

Fall has a 1.4° fever in Charlotte, adding more warm days to the calendar. This means fewer cool days that spark the vibrant fall color we love.

Warmer falls shorten and stifle fall color season. It can mismatch the timing of peak color, one that is so crucial to seasonal tourism in the Appalachian Mountains.

Download the Pinpoint Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Android users, CLICK HERE.

Rainfall and sunlight also impact when leaves start to peep!