CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Leon Levine, the founder of Family Dollar and a Charlotte staple, has died, his foundation confirmed to Queen City News. He was 85.

Levine was born on June 8, 1937, in Wadesboro, North Carolina.

In November of 1959, Leon Levine opened a store on Central Avenue in Charlotte – he’d call it Family Dollar. Soon, the company grew to thousands of stores nationwide.

Following his retirement in 2003, the philanthropist turned his efforts toward the Leon Levine Foundation.

According to the organization’s website, the foundation “supports programs and organizations that improve the human condition through investments in education, healthcare, human services and Jewish values.”

The Leon Levine Foundation is based out of Charlotte and invests in a number of nonprofits across the Carolinas.

Statement from UNC Charlotte sent to Queen City News:

“Leon Levine and his wife, Sandra, have been stalwart supporters of UNC Charlotte. Through their generosity, hundreds of Levine Scholars have had the opportunity to pursue excellence in the classroom, while giving back to the community around them.

UNC Charlotte sends its deepest condolences to Sandra Levine and the entire Levine family as we mourn the passing of a man who helped transform education at our University and has improved the lives of countless Charlotteans.”