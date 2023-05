CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The family of the bride who was tragically killed on her wedding night in Charleston by a drunk driver has filed a lawsuit in the wake of her death.

According to court documents obtained by Queen City News, the husband, Aric Hutchinson, has filed the suit on behalf of the estate of Samantha Miller.

The Crab Shack, Snapper Jacks, El Gallo Bar & Grill, The Drop In Bar & Deli, and Taco Boy are among the defendants listed in the court filing, records showed.

A 25-year-old woman is facing charges after a crash killed one and injured three on Folly Beach Friday night.

According to Folly Beach Police, suspect Jamie Lee Komoroski was driving 65mph when she rear-ended a golf car carrying four people.

The lawsuit accuses the businesses of not knowing when to cut Komoroski off from drinking and that she was visibly intoxicated at each of these venues.

Komoroski ‘slurred and staggered’ her way through each of the venues, the plaintiffs stated.