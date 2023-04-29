CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – It’s a tradition 26 years in the making.
Charlotte’s local chapter of the Florida A&M National Alumni Association is hosting its annual Golf For Youth fundraising event this weekend in Indian Land.
