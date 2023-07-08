CALDWELL COUNTY (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person is dead and another is injured following a fatal collision in Caldwell County, according to the North Carolina Highway Patrol.

Around 3:55 Friday afternoon, officials responded to a collision on Abington Road near Collettsville Road, officials said.

A 2005 Lincoln Town Car was traveling south on Abington Road, drove off the right side of the road and struck part of the bridge railing, highway patrol officials said.

84-year-old James Cecil Shew of Lenoir was in serious condition and transported by a medical helicopter to Johnson City Medical Center, officials said.

82-year-old Virginia Stines Shew was the front seat passenger and succumbed to her injuries at the scene.

Abington Road was closed in the area for approximately two hours, but has since re-opened, according to officials.

This is an ongoing investigation with the Caldwell County District Attorney’s Office and charges are pending.