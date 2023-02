CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A fatal collision prompted a road closure in east Charlotte Wednesday night, according to CMPD.

The crash was reported around 10:20 p.m. at the 11700 block of Rocky River Church Road in the Hickory Grove Division.

Police say Rocky River Church Road was closed for investigation and urged the public to avoid the area.

No further information was released.

