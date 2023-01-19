The FBI is offering a $25,000 reward for information about a Lincolnton crisis pregnancy arson attack.

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — On Thursday, the FBI announced it is offering a $25,000 reward to find the person who tossed a Molotov cocktail into the Crisis Pregnancy Center last June.

The FBI says there have been attacks nationwide at reproductive health centers.

Investigators say they’re aggressively pursuing leads for safety reasons and now turning to the public with reward money to catch the attackers.

It only took a few seconds to set the building on fire, but it’s taking more than six months to find the unidentified arsonist.

“We’ve seen an increase since the Dobbs decision of attacks across the country, including these arsons, which is really significant and dangerous for the public,” said Robert Wells, FBI Assistant Director of Counterterrorism.

Last June, not even 24 hours after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the landmark decision that granted a constitutional right to abortion, the crisis pregnancy center in Lincolnton was torched.

The person in the video tossed a Molotov cocktail toward the building.

The FBI now has a $25,000 reward in the Lincolnton case and nine others across the country.

“Many of these incidents have happened late at night in the dark with people wearing disguises or masks or things like that, so it’s very important to seek the public’s assistance because there may be something that will stand out or people might remember something that will lead to a tip,” Wells said.

The FBI’s focus is on ten arson cases. They include one in California, three in Oregon, and one in Washington, Colorado, Wisconsin, New York, Nashville, Tenn., and Lincolnton.

The FBI does not believe there’s a connection between the cases.

They all happened months, some just days before and after the Supreme Court’s decision last June.

“We have many other investigations across this country targeting both pro-choice and pro-life centers, so this is a high priority, and it’s something we take very seriously, and we want to put everything we can into holding those accountable,” said Wells.

If the Roe v. Wade decision were not overturned in June, this Sunday would have marked 50 years of it being the law of the land.

The Charlotte FBI says they don’t have any specific threat information related to the upcoming anniversary, but they ask everyone, as always, to be vigilant and report anything suspicious.