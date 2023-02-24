CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The FBI says it starts with a simple request, but the long game is devious.

“The scammers are actually communicating with the children directly, and they are grooming them to gain their trust,” says FBI spokesperson Shelley Lynch.

It’s not another child online, but an adult, and the plan is to get a compromising, often sexually explicit picture from the teen. There’s also a difference in how scammers treat male and female victims.

“In North Carolina, we’ve seen more than a 300% increase in sextortion cases,” added Lynch. “Mainly, the most recent scheme that we’ve seen are the scammers that are targeting young boys. Rather than asking for additional photos, they are asking for a payment.”

The scammers promise they won’t expose the picture for a paid ransom, and federal investigators say many do pay. Soon, it becomes a cycle in that some get trapped inside.

“They are embarrassed,” Lynch said. “They’re afraid to come forward. They don’t want to talk to their parents. We have actually seen cases across the country where children have taken their own lives.”

The goal is to increase awareness, talk to teens, and ensure they know it is not their fault. The FBI suggests parents look at the teen’s phone and privacy settings. The next step involves doing a spot check of social media on the device.

“Go through their friends list and talk to them,” Lynch said. “How do you know this person? My own personal threshold would be if your child hasn’t met this person in real life, delete them.”

FBI agents say this is a global problem, and families must report the crimes immediately. For more information, find it on the FBI website.