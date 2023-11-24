CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Among the highlights on Thanksgiving Day, for many, is a chance to sit down and have a good meal with family.

However, for some, making that meal happen for those who likely would not have that chance has also become a yearly tradition.

“I think I fell in love with it from the start,” said Brady Tyler, who has been volunteering on Thanksgiving with the Charlotte Rescue Mission since he was 6 years old.

Charlotte Rescue Mission hosts Thanksgiving feast for the community and residents

Now 19, he still remembers the first year he did it.

“I remember carrying plates, both sweet teas and waters in both hands,” he said.

The Charlotte Rescue Mission hosts a community meal that has grown over the years to include breakfast and lunch, and an experience that organizers have been wanting to make as much of a “red carpet” experience as possible.

“This year, we’re going with red tuxedo bow ties,” said Tony Marciano with the Charlotte Rescue Mission. “We want everybody who comes to Charlotte Rescue Mission to feel like it’s Charlotte’s finest dining restaurant.”

It has also added benefit of helping out those who are working behind the scenes, putting the food together.

“I’ve had some that have gone on to work in the food business,” said Verne Phifer with the Charlotte Rescue Mission. “They’ll come back, thanking me and my staff. I think they’re in a place where they can feel needed and they can give back.”