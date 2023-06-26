CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An investigation is underway after a massive three-alarm broke out at Charlotte Prep in southeast Charlotte Monday night.
For breaking news sent straight to your inbox >> sign up for QCN Breaking Alerts here.
The incident happened around 10:20 p.m. and affected the structure that houses K-4th grade students.
The Charlotte Fire Department said over 60 firefighters were on the scene to battle the blaze, and no injuries were reported. No injuries were reported. Queen City News was on scene Tuesday morning and multiple agencies including the ATF were involved in the investigation.
Charlotte Fire said that the blaze was immediately upgraded to a second-alarm fire upon arrival of the first unit, and was then upgraded again to a third-alarm fire. The fire was fought from the outside due to its danger, CFD said.
The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.
Charlotte Prep was currently holding summer camp activities. That has now been canceled.