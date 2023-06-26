CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An investigation is underway after a massive three-alarm broke out at Charlotte Prep in southeast Charlotte Monday night.

The incident happened around 10:20 p.m. and affected the structure that houses K-4th grade students.

(Courtesy: Charlotte Fire) SouthPark Hyatt Cam

The aftermath Tuesday morning

The Charlotte Fire Department said over 60 firefighters were on the scene to battle the blaze, and no injuries were reported. No injuries were reported. Queen City News was on scene Tuesday morning and multiple agencies including the ATF were involved in the investigation.

As the sun comes up we’re getting our first looks in the daylight of the damage to @CharlottePrep Lower School. Last night it took more than 60 firefighters roughly an hour to put out flames here. We’ll have the latest updates on @Queen_City_News all morning. pic.twitter.com/nO8J4p5ogm — Julian Sadur (@JulianSadurTV) June 27, 2023

Charlotte Fire said that the blaze was immediately upgraded to a second-alarm fire upon arrival of the first unit, and was then upgraded again to a third-alarm fire. The fire was fought from the outside due to its danger, CFD said.

https://twitter.com/Queen_City_News/status/1673646536448700417

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

Charlotte Prep was currently holding summer camp activities. That has now been canceled.