CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — For most women, a nail salon is a place of relaxation, a chance to get away from the stress of the day.

Katossa Glover wanted to make sure her clients experienced a sense of community.

“I’d never seen a full-service black salon in the mall. And it was honestly a dream of ours, and I didn’t know it would come to fruition. But when we came to Northlake, they embraced us and they’ve been supportive ever since,” Glover said.

She has owned “Applause! Hair Designs” since 2014. She moved into the Northlake Mall in 2020.

“That’s the feeling that clients have when they leave. That’s the feeling people should have. When they leave your salon, they should feel like you are really applauding them, that they’re worth it,” Glover said.

The pandemic forced her to pause her business because the mall closed but Glover says she powered through.

On November 12, she opened the first black-owned and operated nail salon in the mall and the second in the region – right next door to her hair salon.

“I believe we reopened our clients rush the door. So it’s the support of not only the hair salon clients because those clients are now coming here because they were so excited about the nail salon opening. So, it feels like we have our own community here in this corner,” Glover said.

“I would describe Katossa as an anchor. You can always you can take a breather because of your schedule or just life hits. But she’s always there to welcome you back and to pick up where she left off,” said Tracey Pickard. She’s been Glover’s client for at least five years.

The Thanksgiving holiday week yields increased sales with Black Friday and Glover’s business benefits from small business Saturday.

“We were packed from 8 a.m. until literally 9 p.m. We closed the door and I had to tell people at 9 p.m. “We can’t take anybody else.” I heard people say that normally that’s not the case in nail salons and hair salons, but black Friday for us was nothing short of amazing,” Glover said.

Glover’s salons don’t only service black customers — everyone is welcome.

“When we get the support of other cultures, it means even more because it’s not just about us having a black team or having black clients. It is about being a Charlotte native. Literally, my goal is to give back to Charlotte, whoever that is,” she said.