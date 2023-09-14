CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Wipes in pipes are becoming a big pain for Charlotte Water crews.

Leaders say “flushable “wipes and other debris get caught in pipes that cause sewage spills. At one point, grease and oil were the top culprits for clogs in drains that eventually lead to spills.

Now, items like wipes, paper towels, and other debris have become a growing problem that water officials say is entirely preventable.

“It is what they call flushable, but eventually these [wipes] get balled up, you know, clogged up and eventually collect and will start clogging up the sewer line, so then we have a problem,” Cam Coley, spokesman for Charlotte Water, said.

Coley explained that wipes are sometimes labeled as flushable but still clog drains, other solid items, and debris.

“This is definitely something that we see as a rising challenge,” Coley said. “It’s been happening for years, especially Covid and lockdown. We’ve seen more of it.”

The most recent wastewater performance report shows one in every four sewage spills stems from debris like wipes or paper towels in lines. As the city’s population grows, it becomes more important for people to be mindful of what they flush.

“If you think of a whole neighborhood doing this now, you have hundreds of [wipes] stuck in the sewer line that serves your neighborhood,” Coley said. “It’s going to cause a clog that requires someone to report it and notice it to find it, then a crew to pull up those manholes, find the location, and remove that clog.”

Coley says even if a wipe seemingly makes it down your toilet, it can still be a pain in the drain.

“It still collects; it still isn’t going anywhere. The flushable wipe doesn’t break down, whereas toilet paper does,” Coley said. “So that will eventually cause a clog somewhere.”

In addition to being more careful about what you flush, Charlotte Water wants residents to keep their eyes and noses open for sewage spills and call 311 to report them.