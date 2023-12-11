CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The Foo Fighters have announced its first tour dates since the death earlier this year of their drummer, and the dates include a stop in the Queen City.

The band is set to perform for the ‘Everything or Nothing At All’ Tour on May 9th at PNC Pavilion. Tickets go on sale starting Thursday.

The tour kicked off overseas this week in Brisbane, Australia and will debut in the U.S. with the first show in Dallas May 1st.

Taylor Hawkins was found dead inside his hotel room from an apparent drug overdose last year in Bogota, Columbia.

The Foo Fights will be on tour with drummer Josh Freese as Hawkins’ replacement. Freese is also a member of the band Devo and was previously a member of Guns N’ Roses.