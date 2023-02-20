CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – As Robert Butts sat courtside with family to watch his alma mater on Saturday, there was one thing going through his mind.

“I wish I was back out there, but Father Time takes its time,” said former Golden Bull Robert Butts. “But, it was fun.”

The 73-year-old returned to Johnson C. Smith over the weekend to receive the honor of a lifetime. Butts had his number 23 jersey retired becoming just the fifth Golden Bull in history to receive the honor. Butts normally doesn’t enjoy being in the spotlight, however, he along with his youngest daughter Krystle, is proud to see his hard work recognized.

“We just hear all the stories of the legend of Bob Butts,” said Krystle Butts-Baldwin, Robert’s youngest daughter. “It’s an amazing opportunity to actually see this day.”

“It feels great,” said Butts. “I didn’t really want the fanfare. I’m a quiet person and laid back but you have to go along with the program.”

The JCSU program is one that Butts starred for in the late ’60s and early ’70s. After a championship career at Orange High School in New Jersey, Butts made his way to the Queen City. He finished his career as a three-time All-CIAA selection and second-leading rebounder in program history. He was able to reach those feats by modeling his play after one of the best the game has ever seen.

“I modeled myself after Wes Unseld,” Butts said. “I controlled the inside, that was me. I wasn’t a scorer and I couldn’t jump really high but I boxed out.”

Even with all of the joy Saturday brought the Butts clan, there was one missing piece — that being the matriarch of the family, Robert’s mother Rosa who is smiling down from above. There’s no doubt her son’s legacy will live on for years to come.

“There isn’t a time that I could go out in the city, me or my sisters or my brothers that people don’t recognize him or recognize or recognize the influence on this program and the things that he’s done for this school and this community,” Butts-Baldwin said. “It’s just an awesome moment.”

Robert Butts: “I’m glad I came here,” said Butts. “This is where I raised my family and I’ll continue to do that.”