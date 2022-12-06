CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Johnson & Wales University in Charlotte announced that Dr. Richard Mathieu, a former Queens University leader, will be its next president.

The private, nonprofit institution said the move is effective Jan. 3.

The former Queens leader knows the Charlotte area well. He spent time as the dean of the McColl College of Business and the interim dean of the Blair College of Health. Before Charlotte, he worked at James Madison University for ten years, serving as the associate dean for Academic Affairs at the College of Business for the past five years.

“Dr. Mathieu will join JWU next month ready to achieve JWU’s systemwide strategic objectives in pursuit of the university’s mission, essential learning outcomes, and commitment to diversity and inclusion,” JWU Chancellor Mim L. Runey said in a press release. “We are looking forward to Dr. Mathieu being visible and active in the Charlotte business, civic and higher education communities on behalf of JWU.”

He earned his doctorate in Systems Engineering) and master of science degrees from the University of Virginia. He earned his undergraduate degree, a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering, from the University of Delaware.

Mathieu takes over after Dr. Cheryl L. Richards. The school named Richards to the post on June 15, 2020.

In taking the post, Mathieu acknowledged JWU’s rich history of “preparing students for meaningful and successful careers.”

“In collaboration with the entire JWU community, I will strive to build upon that foundation here in our thriving city of Charlotte,” Mathieu said. “I am honored to take on this leadership role during an exciting time for Johnson & Wales University as we concentrate on strategic initiatives that include launching high-quality academic programs, strengthening industry relationships, and bolstering a welcoming, inclusive campus culture.”

JWU has campuses hosting 8,000 graduate, undergraduate and online students in Charlotte and Providence, Rhode Island.

According to The Charlotte Business Journal, the Charlotte campus has struggled recently. Mathieu will mark the school’s fifth president in seven years. The school has also suffered from enrollment issues.