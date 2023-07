CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Four people were taken to the hospital after a wreck at the intersection of Rea Road and Audrey Kell Road, according to Medic.

This was sometime around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 2. Officials say two people were seriously injured and two others had minor injuries.

Police have not said what led up to the crash which is less than a mile from the county line.