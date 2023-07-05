SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Four adults escaped injury in a Rowan County house fire Wednesday morning.

Ellis Fire Department Chief Jeff Whitley said an 8 a.m. call came in about a structure fire and a trapped person. Firefighters went to the 100 block of Saw Dust Trail and saw a fire in a double-wide modular home with heavy smoke.

At 0758, crews were dispatched to assist Ellis FD with a residential structure fire with an occupant trapped. Spencer crews arrived to find heavy smoke conditions and fire in two rooms. The fire was quickly extinguished, and all occupants were clear the structure upon arrival. pic.twitter.com/0MqfHeh1hG — Spencer Fire Department NC (@SpencerFireDept) July 5, 2023

Officials said three residents helped get a bed-confined woman out of the house before they arrived. Whitley said there were no injuries from the incident.

An initial investigation revealed the fire started around a hot water heater. Whitley said fire crews worked fast to extinguish the fire, but the house is likely a total loss.

Officials say four adults and two dogs are displaced from the fire. The fire department reached out to the Red Cross to help those affected. Two cats reportedly died in the fire with two unaccounted cats.

Spencer, Miller’s Ferry, and Salisbury Fire Departments worked the fire.