CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A five-month-old puppy named Bruno recently reunited with his owner after a Charlotte dog park fence close call Sunday night.

Mellisa Shervington saw the whole thing at 1704 Shamrock Drive. A car came crashing through the fence, startling everyone.

“He was drunk,” Shervington said. “He got out of the vehicle stumbling, asking if I was going to call the police. I was like, ‘Of course, I’m going to call the police.’”

She and her neighbors spent two days looking for Bruno. With the puppy now safe, they’re on a mission to make their dog park and street safer.

“For being Shamrock Drive, we’re not very lucky with these accidents,” said neighbor Liz Monterrey.

They say three cars have crashed through this fence in recent memory.

“One time is an accident, but two and three times it’s a problem,” Monterrey said.

“It’s the cars, you know,” said Shervington. “The lack of concern and consideration for us.”

The posted speed limit is 30 miles per hour, but some tell Queen City News that drivers zip along much faster. Following the most recent crash, comments on the Nextdoor app came in one after another.

“A lot of people had reached out to elected officials in the past, and nothing has been getting done,’ Monterrey said.

Frustrated with the speeding situation, Monterrey launched a Change.org petition likening the action-packed road to a NASCAR race track. They want some speed control measures or something to be done before someone gets seriously hurt.

“You know, enough is enough,” she said.