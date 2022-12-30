CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Jonathan Ko says he never met the man who assaulted him, and news of an arrest Friday brings him an overwhelming sense of relief.

It was Dec. 16 when Jonathan Ko was eating dinner with his fiancée and cousin at Seoul Meat Company in South end. He knew something was wrong when his cousin tapped on the glass window.

“We came outside, and we immediately saw two males badgering my cousin,” Ko said. “Calling him names, insulting him about his appearance and clothing.”

The men kept yelling, and then one hit Ko in the face. The man dropped to the ground.

“Everything went black,” Ko said. “I remember waking up looking at my fiancée, telling her that my teeth are misaligned. One of my teeth was falling out. I was bleeding at that point.”

Ko’s jaw, broken in three places, talked with QC News with his jaw wired shut.

“Seeing my loved ones, my fiancée, my family during the holiday season heartbroken,” Ko added. “It’s very painful to see all those around me like this.”

Then, Ko and his family heard some excellent news. It was two weeks to the day, and Concord police arrested 24-year-old Adam Morrow and charged him with felony assault. Ko said it’s another step in the healing process.

“It was an overwhelming sense of relief to know that the assailant was identified thanks to social media and everybody’s help. It was a huge wait lifted off of our hearts.”

Ko says he is looking forward to the day he gets the wires removed from his jaw. He also can’t wait to return to work to provide for his loved ones.